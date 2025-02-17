Stormy UP legislature budget session from tomorrow

A much-expected stormy budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will commence tomorrow with the opposition expected to raise issues including the Mahakumbh stampede, Milkipur assembly bypolls and privatisation of the power sector.

On the opening day, Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint sitting of the legislature at 11 AM .

The budgetary proposals of 2025-26 of the second term of the Yogi Adityanath government will be tabled on February 20.

The budget session of UP assembly will have around 11 sittings and will end by March 5, after the adoption of the budgetary proposals.

Leader of the opposition and SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey said that the opposition will raise the issue of the government not releasing the data of stampede deaths in Kumbh.

“Along with this, caste census, corruption, crime, privatisation of power department, misuse of government machinery during Milkipur assembly bypolls and other people related issues would be raised during the session,” he said.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav will address his party legislators here this evening and chalk out the strategy for the upcoming session.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that the government was ready to discuss all issues raised by the opposition as per the House rules.

On Monday, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana held an all-party meeting to ensure the normal functioning of the house.

The UP government will table the budget on Thursday and the size of the state budget is expected to be over Rs 8 lakh crore.

In the previous budget, the UP government had approved a budget of over Rs 7.66 lakh crore which also included two supplementary budgets.

Sources said debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address will commence on February 19 and it could be passed on February 21.

The state government will present the ordinances, promulgated after the winter session, in the House and move bills to replace them sometime during the budget session.