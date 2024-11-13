Stopped from entering violence-hit bypoll constituency, MP BJP chief sits on dharna

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma sat on a dharna on the border of the Vijaypur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh in protest against the police and district administration for stopping him from entering the constituency during the ongoing voting for the Assembly by-poll on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, one person sustained a gunshot wound after two groups clashed over an alleged attempt for booth capturing at Vijaypur in the Sheopur district of the state during voting.

According to information, the injured has been identified as Shivram Jatav. Two groups belonging to the Jatav and Rawat castes entered into an altercation during voting at Seekheda village which resulted in a group clash in which the shots were fired.

The injured has been admitted to a hospital in Veerpur with sustained a bullet wound on his leg. Heavy police force was deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.

Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief V D Sharma, who was on his way to Vijaypur on foot, along with several supporters, was stopped from going ahead on Wednesday. The police and district administration prevented him from entering Vijaypur as the entry of outsiders into the limits of the constituency is prohibited during the polling process.

Consequently, Sharma sat on a dharna on the border along with his supporters raising slogans during the demonstration. He alleged that Congress had conspired to attack tribal voters in the constituency on Monday night but the police, district administration, and even the Election Commission observers did not take any action against the Congress workers.

However, the Congress alleged that the tribal voters in the area were being threatened and forced to stay inside their homes and not cast votes.

MP Congress head Jitu Patwari alleged that the BJP state government was blatantly misusing the administrative machinery and police during the by-polls.

The war of words between Congress and the BJP erupted today, after at least 11 tribals were injured, including two serious after sustaining bullet wounds on Monday night.

According to the police, a group of about nine men entered Dhanachya village and Dangpura village on motorcycles and threatened the villagers against voting. When the villagers opposed, the assailants opened fire and injured two villagers.

According to Sheopur Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Rajeev Kumar Gupta, the assailants fired with country-made weapons injuring two villagers.

Around 56 per cent of voting was registered at Vijaypur by 4 pm.

Meanwhile, about 53 per cent voting was reported from the Budhni Assembly constituency in the Sehore district of the state where a by-poll was being held too.