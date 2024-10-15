Cong MLA on dharna

A Congress MLA sat on a dharna to press for adequate supply of fertilizer to farmers in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Several farmers reached outside the fertilizer distribution centre at Joura in the district today, alleging that they were not getting fertilizer for their crops. The farmers also charged that officials at the fertilizer distribution centre misbehaved with them.

On getting information, Congress MLA from Joura constituency, Pankaj Upadhyay, also reached the spot. He demanded the officials to supply the fertilizer to farmers. Subsequently, he sat on a dharna with several farmers to press for their demand. Upadhyay later spoke to the Morena Collector too about the issue.

The Collector has assured that adequate quantity of fertilizer would be distributed to the farmers within two-three days.