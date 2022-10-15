Stone pelting on vehicles of YSRCP Ministers

Some stones were pelted on the vehicles of YSRCP Ministers on Saturday at Visakhapatnam airport allegedly by the activists of Jana Sena. It is said that the two ministers were returning after participating in the massive rally – Visakha Garjana – held in support of the three-capital plan of Andhra Pradesh government.

A large number of Jana Sena fans had gathered at Vizag airport to greet Telugu star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is on a three-day trip to Vizag. Earlier in the day, the YSRCP Ministers had verbally attacked Kalyan for not supporting the government’s plan to declare Vizag as the state’s capital.

The cars of Ministers – RK Roja and Jogi Ramesh – were attacked along with that of the TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy. All of them had to be rescued by the police in the ruckus created by Jana Sena activists. The police used mild force to control the situation.

There was a huge gathering braving the heavy rain in support of Vizag as the executive capital in the state government’s plan for decentralization. Cultural artists participated in the rally bringing in colour as thousands held up placards “My Vizag, My Capital” and raised slogans in support of Vizag.

YSRCP Ministers attacked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as well as Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Roja said: “Pawan Kalyan needs Visakhapatnam for his film shooting. He needs Visakhapatnam to contest elections but does not want the city to be the state capital.”

Meanwhile, the TDP held a round table conference at Vizag and accused the YSRCP of fomenting hatred in the name of developing three capitals in the state. It instead questioned about special status and the promise of a new railway zone at Vizag and accused the YSRCP leaders of land grabbing.