Stone pelting at Naidu’s convoy during roadshow in Guntur, AP

The chief security officer of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was injured on Friday when miscreants pelted stones at his convoy during a road show in the Nandigama area of the Guntur district.

An annoyed Naidu blamed the YSRCP workers and warned chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to not indulge in “Pulivendula politics.” Pulivendula constituency represented by Reddy is in Rayalaseema region which is known for violent factionalism.

Naidu said such attacks will not deter him and blamed the police for poor security arrangements. Thousands of people with yellow flags participated in the roadshow held by Naidu who was accompanied by local TDP MP Kesineni Nani.

The chief security officer, Madhubabu, sustained a cut on his chin when he was hit by a stone in the dark. It has been alleged that street lights were switched off prior to the stone pelting. Earlier, the police had insisted that TDP leaders should call off the roadshow.

Immediately after the stone-pelting incident, the NSG commandos formed a cordon around Naidu. The TDP chief’s security has been upgraded recently by the central government.