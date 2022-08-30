Stillborn baby found suspiciously missing from Wazirabad graveyard

In a sensational incident, a stillborn baby buried by her family at the graveyard located in Wazirabad was found missing from her grave the next day.

The incident came to light on Monday when the family of the child went to the graveyard to perform the last rites after burying her on Sunday. Information regarding the incident was received at the Wazirabad Police Station on Monday at about 12 in the afternoon.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “A complainant identified as Jai Prakash (father of the child), informed the police that his stillborn son was buried with all the rituals on Sunday at KaliGhat Graveyard. However, his senses were blown away to see that the dead body was not present in the grave, when he went to the graveyard the other day for last rituals.”

According to the complainant, the body of the child was dug out from the grave. Some clothes were found nearby in which the body of the child was covered before it was buried.

On receiving the information, the local police team reached the spot and started investigating the matter. However, police are also puzzled over the incident and trying to find out the truth behind the sudden disappearance of the child’s body from the grave.

According to a police source, during the initial investigation in the case, so far three apprehensions have come to the fore. Police are suspecting of those unknown three persons, who helped Jai Prakash and his brother-in-law Sanjay in burying the child. All of them met Jai Prakash at the burial and helped in digging a pit for the same. The second apprehension is that the occultists may have taken out the dead body and this fact is being ascertained. The third apprehension is the fear of the child’s body being dragged away by some animals.

However, the chances of third apprehension seem to be negligible, since the clothes of the child seemed to be removed before taking away the body and were not even torn. Police are investigating the matter by scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the cemetery.