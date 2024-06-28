Woman killed in road mishap on Outer Ring Road in Wazirabad

In a fatal accident involving an auto rickshaw and an unknown vehicle at Wazirabad on Friday, a woman was killed while two others were injured.

According to the police, the staff at the Wazirabad police station, responding to the information about the unfortunate road mishap, reached the spot at the Outer Ring Road near Gopalpur foot over-bridge.

The auto-rickshaw driver said the injured had been rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Prima facie it seems the three-wheeler was stationary when it was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle from behind.

Later, the police were informed by the hospital about the death of the injured woman, who was identified as 24-year-old Manju Devi, wife of Charanjit.

Medico-legal cases of the injured were obtained from the hospital, and the body of the deceased was shifted to Sabzi Mandi Mortuary as part of legal proceedings.

The police registered an FIR under sections 279/337/304A of the Indian Penal Code.

Further information is being gathered regarding the incident, and the investigation into the matter is underway, a police official said.