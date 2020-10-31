After a recent attack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the opposition over their Pulwama attack remark, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismissed BJP demands for an apology from his party.

Yesterday Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also asked Congress to apologise for questions posed to the government after the Pulwama terror attack in February last year.

Tharoor said he was “still trying to figure out what the Congress is supposed to apologise for…”.

“I am still trying to figure out what the Congress is supposed to apologise for. For expecting the government to keep our soldiers safe? For rallying around the flag rather than politicising a national tragedy? For expressing condolences to the families of our martyrs?” he said.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition over Pulwama attack and said some parties were looking for political gain in the attack in which India lost its sons.

“What kind of statements were made when such a huge wound was made on the country…At that time, I avoided controversy and kept quiet,” he said.

He then asked these political parties not to fall into the neighbouring country’s political trap.

PM paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia.