At the meeting with the government for talks regarding the ongoing protests against the controversial farm bills, the farmers reportedly refused to eat lunch provide at the Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan.

“They offered us food, we denied and are sticking to our langar which we have brought with us,” NDTV quoted a farmer leader as saying.

“We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food,” another farmer leader said.

The farmers have brought their own food and eat it sitting at the floor, the visuals showed.

Yesterday, the agitating farmers had said that today’s talks will be the “last chance” to call an emergency session of parliament and recall the controversial legislations.

The government is weighing in on the possibility of giving a written assurance to farmers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue – the core issue for the agitation.

The protesting farmers continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day on Wednesday, leading to closure of a key route that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital.

The Noida Traffic Police had released an advisory for commuters travelling to Delhi to avoid using the Chilla route and instead take the DND or Kalindi Kunj route.

The farmers at the Delhi-Noida border belong to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and want to reach the national capital to join the bigger stir launched by farmers of Punjab and Haryana against the Centre’s agriculture reform laws.

For the first round of talks, Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Commerce and Som Prakash, Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce and Industries had interacted with the representatives of Farmers Organizations of Punjab on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan.

The meeting failed to give any concrete results as the farmers turned down the Centre’s idea of the formation of a committee to sort out the differences over farm laws.