Steel Cutting Ceremony of First Next-Generation Missile Vessel Held at Cochin Shipyard

The ‘Steel Cutting’ ceremony for the first ship of the Next-Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) project was held at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, today. Commodore S Parthiban, Warship Production Superintendent, Kochi, presided over the event.

The contract for constructing six NGMVs was signed in March last year, with the induction of these advanced ships into the Indian Navy scheduled to begin in 2027. These vessels will feature state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, significantly bolstering the combat readiness and operational capabilities of the Indian Navy as a future-ready force.

The high-speed NGMVs will be equipped with cutting-edge systems, including Surface-to-Surface Missile Systems, Anti-Missile Defence Systems, and advanced Air Surveillance and Fire Control Radars. Most of the key equipment has been indigenously developed, reflecting India’s growing expertise in defense manufacturing and aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

