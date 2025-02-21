Steel Cutting Ceremony marks key milestone for Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ships

The Steel Cutting Ceremony for the third of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) at M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli took place on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in India’s naval capabilities.

A statement issued by the Naval spokesperson stated that the ceremony, attended by Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, alongside senior officials from the Indian Navy, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), and L&T, signifies a major step in the modernisation and strengthening of India’s naval fleet.

In August 2023, the Indian Navy signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) for the acquisition of five FSS, with deliveries starting in mid-2027. To ensure timely completion, HSL has contracted L&T Shipyard for the construction of two of the FSS, showcasing a successful public-private partnership that aims to optimise the country’s shipbuilding capacity.

The Fleet Support Ships will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s blue-water capabilities, enabling sustained operations far from shore. With a displacement of over 40,000 tonnes, each ship is designed to carry fuel, water, ammunition, and supplies, allowing naval vessels to remain at sea without the need to return to port. This extended operational reach will greatly improve the Navy’s mobility, while the ships will also serve secondary roles in humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR), equipped to evacuate personnel and deliver relief material during emergencies.

The FSS project, with its indigenous design and local sourcing of the majority of components, aligns with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, further strengthening the country’s shipbuilding industry and global maritime presence.