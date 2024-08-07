Stay vigilant against cybercriminals: EOU appeals to constable recruitment candidates in Bihar

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, which oversees cybercrime, has urged candidates for the upcoming constable recruitment test to be vigilant against cyber fraudsters.

EOU DIG Manavjit Singh Dhillon outlined the administrative measures in place for the exam, which begins on Wednesday. Last year’s exam was cancelled after the answer keys for the first phase went viral on social media, resulting in a nine-month delay.

Dhillon mentioned that the EOU has investigated multiple paper leak incidents and now has a comprehensive database. They have received reports of candidates being approached by gangs promising leaked papers and answer keys in exchange for money. To counter these fraudulent activities, the EOU has implemented a stringent monitoring plan for the examination.

“The EOU has provided specific mobile and WhatsApp numbers for candidates and parents to report any suspicious activity related to the constable recruitment test. We urged people not to spread rumours or misleading messages about the exam. The contact numbers and email IDs for reporting are 8544428404, spcyber_bih@gov.in, and cybercell_bih@nic.in,” Dhillon said.

“The exam, initially scheduled for three phases last year, was cancelled after the answer keys for the first phase were leaked on social media on October 1, 2023. Given the recurring issue of question paper leaks in Bihar, the EOU is on high alert and actively monitoring social media and phone communications. Several advisories have been issued to ensure the security and integrity of the upcoming examination,” he said.

In an advisory issued by the EOU, the public has been urged to report any instance of question papers or answer sheets being made viral on social media. They have been asked to immediately provide information about the person posting such content and relevant social media details to the nearest police or cyber police station for verification and prompt action. Additionally, information related to cyber fraud through fake calls can be reported on the helpline number 1930 of the NCRB portal.