State song will depict Haryana’s glorious history, cultural heritage: Assembly Speaker

The work of the Legislative Assembly Committee constituted for the selection of the Haryana State Song is almost complete. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan attended the 10th meeting of the Haryana State Song Selection Committee and listened to the proposed state song with the committee members and officials.

After listening to the proposed song, Kalyan said the song would introduce the state as a whole. The lyrics and music of the song are quite impressive.

The committee will soon submit its report in this regard. The release of the state song is likely to be announced in the upcoming Budget session.

Kalyan said the hard work of the members of the Legislative Assembly Committee, officials and artists is clearly visible. He said the emotion and language of the song are very impressive.

The subject matter of the song depicts Haryana’s glorious history, cultural heritage, geographical structure, and the development journey of the state.

An attempt has been made in the state song to point out the basic characteristics of the state like festive culture and simplicity of the people of Haryana.

It also has a special description of the mutual brotherhood, education and business of the people of the state.

While the song depicts the Haryanvi folk life, it also highlights the contribution of farmers, brave soldiers and sportspersons who increase the pride of the state.

Officials including the committee’s chairman Laxman Singh Yadav, members Geeta Bhukkal, Vinod Bhayana, Principal Secretary of Art and Cultural Affairs Department Dr Amit Agrawal, and Director General KM Pandurang were present in the meeting.