State govt to declare Himachal Pradesh ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’

the wake of heavy loss to life and property due to the recent spell of incessant rains triggering landslides and floods, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that a decision has been taken to declare Himachal Pradesh as, ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’.

Stating this here on Friday, he said that the normal life in the state was thrown out of gear by torrential rains, floods including landslips in which around 330 people have lost their life and over 12000 houses have been damaged.

“The state has suffered enormous loss of over Rs. 10000 crore. Immense damage has been caused to the roads, including the National Highways and rural roads and numerous water and power supply schemes were badly hit, besides agriculture and horticulture sectors have also suffered huge losses,” said he.

Advertisement

The communication system in the state has also been adversely affected, he said, adding that people who were evacuated were provided shelter in the relief camps.

In view of the prevailing danger, many people have been safely evacuated from their homes and shifted to safer places, said Sukhu.

He said that the state government was working on a war footing for relief, rescue and rehabilitation and all possible help is being provided to the people affected adversely.

Directions have been issued to the concerned districts and departments to assess the loss of property and livestock, the infrastructure and other damages and present the same to the government, he added.

The Chief Minister urged the Central Government to provide wholehearted assistance to the state in this hour of disaster so that the activities of normalizing the system could be expedited by bringing life back on track in the state

Meanwhile, CM thanked his Chhattisgarh counterpart for donating Rs.11 crore towards Aapda Rahat Kosh.

He informed that the state government of Chhattisgarh has provided Rs.11 crore towards Aapda Rahat Kosh.

Expressing gratitude to Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhu said that the assistance would make a substantial impact in providing relief to the disaster-hit families in this hour of calamity.

He also expressed gratitude to all the contributors who have extended a helping hand to the state.