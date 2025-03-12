Starlet smuggling saga reaches CM Siddaramaiah’s doorstep: BJP

For the opposition BJP in Karnataka, the starlet smuggling saga has come in handy with photographs of Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah attending the marriage of Ranya Rao emerging on social media.

Incidentally, the photograph was tweeted by BJP’s Media Cell in-charge Amit Malviya, who claimed that the smuggling story had reached the doorstep of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“The Ranya Rao gold smuggling case in Karnataka has now reached the doorstep of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This dated photo also features current Home Minister G Parmeshwara. Ironically, the man dismissing any political links is none other than Congress’s CM-in-waiting, DK Shivakumar,” the BJP leader twtweeted.

Within a day of the arrest of starlet Ranya Rao, BJP leaders in Karnataka began alleging the involvement of a “very powerful minister” and later expanded their claim to say that “two ministers” were allegedly involved in the smuggling activity or had at least helped the actress carry out her activities.

Congress leaders have flatly rejected these allegations, stating that the entire investigation is being handled by central agencies, the airport is under the control of airports authority, and they too are awaiting official submissions before responding. “And then we will respond,” said a senior Congress MLA, who also questioned which politician, from any party, would be involved in such a crime?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar laughed away the BJP accusations against the Chief Minister, saying that merely appearing in a photograph did not imply anything.

When asked by media persons on Wednesday whether a minister or anyone else was involved in the Ranya Rao case, Shivakumar said, “It is just rumours and a game plan by the BJP. We all attend weddings and public events where we get photographed with many people. Can it be said that a person is linked to a minister just because he is standing next to him? No minister abets a crime. The CM has also ordered an internal investigation into the misuse of protocol rules. When I came back from Dubai, they made me remove my ring, watch, and belt. I am surprised how 14 kg of gold was smuggled through despite such high security.”

Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport on March 3 for smuggling 14.2 kg of gold.