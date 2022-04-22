Staring at power crisis, Tamil Nadu CM demands 72,000 tonnes of coal per day from centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, raising concerns over the shortage of coal in the state. He urged the Prime Minister to ensure the supply of 72,000 tonnes of coal per day for the uninterrupted power supply.

Requesting Prime Minister’s personal intervention, Stalin said that the current daily receipt of coal for Tamil Nadu units is only 50,000 MTs, against the coal requirement of 72,000 MTs.

Stalin also highlighted the importance of Talcher mines in Odisha for sufficient coals for the thermal power plants in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu CM raised concern over the transportation of coal to Paradip and Vishakhapatnam ports due to the short supply of rakes by Railways and said that the coal production is sufficient but the problem is with the transportation.

“This, in turn, has resulted in the coal stocks of our State’s generation plants reaching critical levels. In the case of TANGEDCO, 22 railway rakes per day are required for moving 72,000 MTs of daily allotted coal to Paradip and Vishakhapatnam ports. However, on an average, only 14 rakes per day are currently being provided by Railways,” Tamil Nadu CM said.

He further said, “Owing to the shortage of domestic coal, the state power utility TANGEDCO has to import coal at high prices and also to buy power at high rates in energy exchanges. Further sufficient power is not available at energy exchanges.”

(With Inputs from IANS)