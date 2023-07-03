Standing Committee holds meeting on Uniform Civil Code

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Monday held a meeting on the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi wanted to hear from the Department of Legal Affairs, the Legislative Department and the Law Commission of India on the issue, following the Law Commission’s notification inviting views from the public on the UCC.

The UCC proposes to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. On the 14th of last month, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the UCC. The public can send their views on the matter by the 14th of this month.

Several Opposition parties have openly criticised any move to bring the UCC and are proposing to raise the issue during the coming monsoon session of Parliament.

Before the commencement of the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee, Rajya Sabha DMK member P Wilson, a member of the Standing Committee, wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Law Commission of India through the Chairman of the Standing Committee on issue of further public consultations by the Law Commission on the Uniform Civil Code.

He wrote: “I am surprised that when the previous 21st Law Commission headed by a retired SC judge has already conducted a detailed study & concluded that UCC is not desirable for India as recently as 2018, the present Law Commission is insistent on reopening the issue & holding further consultation.”