Stampedes, clashes & chaos mark Samajwadi Party’s rallies everyday: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on Wednesday that incidents like stampedes, clashes, chaos and ‘noora kushti’ (pretense of fighting) are regular occurrences at Samajwadi Party’s election rallies.

Speaking at a public gathering at Government Inter College Mungra Badshahpur, Jaunpur, Yogi stated, “Five phases of Lok Sabha elections are over. There is a unified voice across the nation – ‘Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar,’ ‘Abki bar 400 par’. The resonant chant of these slogans upsets Samajwadi Party beyond measure,” adding that ”this regional party is contesting elections on only 60-62 seats”.

Continuing his critique, the CM mentioned an incident in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, where SP’s candidate filed his nomination incorrectly, leaving no one in the fray from the party to contest. “Despite being away from power, members of SP and Congress fail to honour their leaders. “It is no secret how they would have exploited the people of Uttar Pradesh if they had been in power,” he added.

Advertisement

During the address, the CM urged voters to cast their votes for the BJP candidate from the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat, Kripashankar Singh, on the election symbol of the lotus flower on May 25th.

The CM highlighted the contrast between the ‘Ram Bhakts’ (devotees of Lord Ram), who are committed to strengthening India by dedicating themselves to Lord Ram, and the ‘Ram drohis’ (traitors of Ram), who oppose both India and Ram.

“They say, ‘Don’t provoke Pakistan; it has an atomic bomb.’ A country like Pakistan, which struggles for sustenance, is threatening a vast nation like India, which has the largest emerging economy. The ‘Ram drohis’ engage in casteist and family-based politics and also incite caste-based conflicts,” he stressed.

He emphasised that Congress has intentionally aligned itself with the tainted, corrupt, and dynastic parties, committing to causing chaos and disorder in the country. “Under Modi ji’s leadership, significant strides have been made in development and welfare for the poor in India’s evolving landscape. While under Modi ji’s leadership, India provides free rations to 80 crore people, 23 crore people in Pakistan are suffering from hunger.”

Furthermore, he said, “Those who praise Pakistan should pack their bags by June 4 and refrain from being a burden on India; they should seek refuge in Pakistan and move there.”

The CM underscored that if the Modi government comes to power this time, every individual above 70 years of age will be entitled to receive medical treatments worth Rs five lakh under Ayushman Bharat. Furthermore, four crore houses have been constructed for the impoverished across the country, and housing for the remaining impoverished individuals will also be provided this time, he said.

The CM highlighted ”the manifesto of the INDI Alliance proposes that if the Congress government assumes power, reservation benefits allocated for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes will be extended to Muslims. Upon gaining power, these parties intend to conduct property surveys and impose taxes on inherited ancestral property, subsequently allocating half of the proceeds to Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh.” Such actions must be prevented to curb exploitation and plunder, he added.

“This inheritance tax mirrors Aurangzeb’s Jizya tax. No one should be subjected to Jizya tax in independent India. Shahjahan wrote in his biography that no one should have a son like Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb’s Jizya tax targeted Hindus. The ideology akin to Aurangzeb’s that permeates the SP-Congress alliance must be exposed,” he pointed out.

The CM remarked that Kripashankar Singh, born into an ordinary family, has carved out a distinctive identity in Mumbai through sheer hard work and dedication. He urged voters to vote for the ‘Lotus’. ”Let the SP candidates, which have failed to address the public’s needs for water, recognition, development, and combating mafia influence, lose their security deposits,” he said.