11 killed, 33 injured in stampede outside Chinnaswami Stadium during RCB victory celebrations

The victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final turned into a tragedy after a stampede broke outside Chinnaswami Stadium, leaving at least 11 people dead and over 50 injured on Wednesday.

A huge crowd of RCB fans had thronged the stadium to participate in the team’s victory celebrations. Thousands of fans packed the stadium, and many more remained outside, giving police a hard time to control the crowd.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mishap was “absolutely heartrending”.

“The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery,” read a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Unverified visuals of the stampede have gone viral on social media. In one such footage, some people are seen lying on the ground, having fallen in the chaos outside the stadium. A fan wearing an RCB jersey is seen stepping over them in a desperate bid to escape, while some were seen trying to pull out those who fell.

According to local authorities, the injured were rushed to Bowring Hospital and Vaidehi Hospital in Bengaluru. Six people are undergoing treatment at Vaidehi Hospital, where their condition is said to be critical. The identities of the deceased have not been revealed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, visited Bowring Hospital to meet the injured.

In a statement shared by his office, Siddaramaiah said that the tragedy eclipsed the moment of joy.

“Deeply shocked by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede during the RCB victory celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium. A moment of joy has been eclipsed by sorrow,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that while precautionary measures were taken, the crowd surge near the stadium led to the tragedy.

“Precautionary measures were taken by not allowing a victory parade, but the crowd surge near the stadium led to this tragedy. I urge everyone to always prioritise safety — above excitement, celebration, or crowd fervour,” he added.

Deputy CM Shivakumar also offered his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

“The people who had gathered to witness RCB’s IPL victory celebrations have, unfortunately, become victims of a tragedy. The loss of lives is deeply painful and shocking. My condolences to the deceased and heartfelt sympathies to their families. Let there be passion, but nothing is more important than life,” he said, urging RCB fans to stay safe.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP was quick in blaming the Congress government in Karnataka for the tragedy. It alleged lack of crowd control measures and basic facilities.

“7 dead (death toll rose to 11 later). Many are battling for life after a stampede due to the irresponsibility of Congress govt. No crowd control measures. No basic arrangements. Just chaos,” the BJP wrote in a post on X.

Calling the incident criminal negligence, the saffron party also slammed the Karnataka government for indulging in “photo-op” and hoggling limelight with the cricketers.

“While innocent people died, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar were busy shooting reels and hogging limelight with cricketers. Shame on this photo-op Congress government. This is criminal negligence. Blood is on the hands of Congress govt,” the Opposition party added.

Earlier in the day, a victory parade of the RCB team from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium was cancelled by the state government due to security reasons.