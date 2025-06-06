Stampede Fallout: RCB official, event managers arrested

Just a couple of days after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted a fairytale finish to their IPL 2025 campaign, the celebrations have been marred by tragedy and legal action. On Friday, the Bengaluru Police arrested RCB’s head of marketing and revenue, Nikhil Sosale, in connection with the deadly stampede that occurred outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team’s victory celebration earlier this week.

Sosale was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport, reportedly while attempting to leave the city. In a parallel development, Kiran Kumar, senior event manager at DNA Entertainment Network, and Sunil Mathew, vice president, business affairs at the same company, were also nabbed. DNA Entertainment was the event management firm responsible for organising the celebratory roadshow that turned tragic.

The arrests come in the wake of a massive public outcry and police investigation after 11 lives were lost and dozens injured in a stampede-like situation outside the stadium where thousands had gathered to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title. Eyewitnesses and early reports pointed to overcrowding, lack of barricading and poor crowd control as key causes of the chaos.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state cabinet decided to form a one-man judicial commission, led by former Karnataka High Court judge Michael D’Cunha, while also ordered arrests of the RCB representative and DNA event managers.

“The cabinet, in its wisdom, has made a decision to entrust (to investigate) yesterday’s tragedy to a one-man judicial commission, headed by retired high court judge of Karnataka Justice Michael D’Cunha. We have told the commission to give the report in 30 days and also instructed IGP and DGP of the state to arrest immediately the RCB representative DNA event managers and the person representing KSCA,” the CM made the announcement at the emergency press briefing held at the Vidhana Soudha in the city.

The CM further announced the suspension of five senior police officers, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and DCP (Central Division) in connection with the unfortunate incident.

“And also, the cabinet has made a decision to suspend immediately Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park PS, ACP of that particular area, DCP of Central division, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, the Incharge of the Stadium and Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City. FIR was already filed yesterday. I have entrusted the inquiry to CID. These are the decisions that we have taken in the cabinet today,” he added.

The CM further announced the handing over of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).