Stalin to meet Modi with a wish list for funds

With a wish list for funds to be released to the state but withheld by the Union Government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

His visit has a twin purpose. Besides meeting Modi, he would also interact with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA Bloc leaders.

The Chief Minister, who landed in the national capital this evening, would present a memorandum to the Prime Minister on Friday, seeking expeditious release of funds for various projects and programmes, withheld by the Union Government. Important among them are the central share of the funding for the Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail and the release of funds for the Smagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme.

Advertisement

While the DMK government is opposed to the linking of PM Shree Schools to the release of SSA funds, the Centre maintains that it is mandatory. Tamil Nadu has not signed the MoU in this regard. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the state had given an undertaking to implement the PM Shree Schools programme but is backtracking on it.

Stalin and the state’s School Education Minister Anbil Mahes Poyyamozhi have condemned the withholding of the first installment of Rs 543 crore for this year and accused the Modi government of attempting to impose Hindi and the New Education Policy through coercion. Stalin, who has also written to the Prime Minister requesting to release the funds, has on his arrival from the US tour said that he would meet Modi to press for the same.

Also, in a letter to the party cadre ahead of Saturday’s celebration of the DMK’s 75th foundation day at Kancheepuram, the CM said, “With Union Government denying the rights of states, we have to fight for each and every right. Struggle is the strength of the party and despite being in power we are continuing the struggle.” The diamond jubilee celebration, the second in this month, is being held in Kancheepuram, the birth place of DMK founder Anna (CN Annadurai). Also, the leaders of alliance parties have been invited for the event.