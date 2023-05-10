Stalin files defamation case against TN BJP president Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday filed a defamation suit against the state BJP president K. Annamalai for leveling baseless allegations against him.

The defamation suit was moved by Public prosecutor G. Devarajan on behalf of the Chief Minister.

As per the complaint, K. Annamalai, state president of BJP made defamatory statements at a press meet held on April 14, 2023. The videos of the press meet were uploaded and circulated in various social media platforms. This was intended to harm the reputation of the Chief Minister Stalin in respect of his conduct in the discharge of his public functions.

The complainant prayed to the court to issue the process and proceed against K. Annamalai and punish him for the offenses under section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and pass such an order.

It may be noted that the BJP state president Annamalai had on April 14, 2023 released a video in the name of ‘DMK files’ and levelled allegations of corruption against the DMK government.

Annamalai also levelled allegations against Stalin and his family, including Udayanidhi Stalin, his son, and state minister for Youth Welfare and Sports development. The BJP president also levelled allegations and stated that he would lodge a complaint to the CBI against the Chief Minister for alleged corruption in the metro rail phase-1 project in 2011.

The BJP president also levelled major allegations against Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan and MP Kanimozhi, who is Stalin’s sister.

Kanimozhi has already filed a defamatory notice to Annamalai.