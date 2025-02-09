Stalin accuses Modi Govt of victimizing Tamil Nadu to cripple DMK rule

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP-led Modi Government of continuously victimizing the state in an attempt to undermine his Dravidian Model Government, which he claims is delivering good governance.

In a letter to party cadres, Stalin stated, “While the BJP-led Union Government continues to victimize Tamil Nadu, aiming to disrupt public welfare, it is also instigating unrest to destroy peace, unable to secure electoral victories in the state.”

He asserted that while the BJP has a history of discriminating against Tamil Nadu, the DMK remains steadfast in its mission to uplift the state and will continue to lead the fight for state autonomy and the protection of democracy.

Referring to the massive victory in the Erode Assembly bypoll, Stalin said it had reinforced confidence and courage to continue the struggle.

He pointed out that statewide protests against the Union Budget had not only exposed the BJP’s true nature but also reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s status as a state of communal harmony.

Without explicitly naming Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and its leader Seeman, Stalin remarked that the people had decisively rejected the party that sought to denigrate Dravidian icon ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy, leading to its electoral downfall.

Sharpening his attack on the Modi government, Stalin took to social media to allege that Tamil Nadu was being treated unfairly for opposing the New Education Policy and the Three-Language Policy.

“This injustice knows no bounds. The Union Government has resorted to coercion and open blackmail, depriving Tamil Nadu of ₹2,152 crore and redistributing it to other states.”

“This is nothing but a punishment for Tamil Nadu students. No other government in India’s history has been so ruthless in taking political revenge and stifling a state,” he alleged.