Stage set for voting in last phase LS polls: Campaigning to end tomorrow evening in UP

Campaigning for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls will end in 13 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow evening.

Amid prevailing severe heatwave conditions as the soaring temperature crossed 45 degrees C in Purvanchal, the campaigning centred around election meetings of big leaders.

Due to extremely hot weather, political party leaders and candidates focused their canvassing either in the morning hours or in the evening.

However in this phase, all focus is on Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting for a hat-trick victory.

Though the Prime Minister has not addressed any meeting after his roadshow and filing of nominations on May13-14, almost all senior BJP and NDA leaders have camped in the temple city to woo the voters.

The campaigning in these 13 Lok Sabha seats and Dudhi assembly by-election will end at 6 PM tomorrow and polling will be held on June 1 from 7AM to 6PM.

There are a total of 144 candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha constituencies in this phase, comprising 134 male and 10 female candidates. Concurrently, 6 candidates are competing for the Duddhi (ST) assembly by-election in Sonbhadra district.

State Chief Electoral Officer( CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Wednesday that in view of the scorching heat, necessary arrangements have been made at the polling stations, which include cold drinking water, toilets for men and women, and wheelchairs and chairs for people with disabilities and older people.

Additionally, shades have been installed on the polling station premises extending to the voter queue. Paramedics and ASHA workers at each polling station have been equipped with an ample supply of ORS and medical kits to safeguard against the heat. Paramedic staff has also been deployed alongside Sector Magistrates, he said.

The CEO said the emergency ambulance service available in the districts has been parked at different suitable places so that, if needed, they can be quickly sent to the polling stations and polling booths.

The Chief Electoral Officer has advised the polling personnel and voters to use light cotton clothes while taking full precautions to avoid the heat.

“To protect from the scorching Sun, keep a cap, umbrella, white cotton towel, or any other cloth covering the head. Keep a water bottle, and occasionally use plain water, lemonade or ORS as needed. On voting day, voters should reach the polling booths in large numbers and vote before the Sun is at its peak,” Rinwa appealed to the people.

The CEO announced that under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to ensure free and fair elections, all election-related activities and campaigns will be prohibited in the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase and in the Duddhi assembly by-election starting 48 hours before the conclusion of voting. This will take effect from 6pm on Thursday, May 30.

Additionally, after the campaign period ends, the presence of external workers and officials from all political parties will be strictly forbidden in these constituencies.

The 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of this phase — Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj (SC) — are located in 11 districts. The Duddhi Assembly by-election falls under the Sonbhadra district.