Srinagar’s Sameer Baktoo working on responsible tourism in J-K for sustainable development

Sameer Ahmmad Baktoo, a young and dynamic tourism player from Nigeen area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district, has been vigorously working towards promoting responsible tourism in the valley of Kashmir.

According to an official release, Sameer, who is the operations head of India Travel Connections & Paradise Camping Expedition, has been actively involved in various workshops and programs on ecotourism at the national level. Under the initiative of responsible tourism, Sameer has conducted various drives and conferences to promote responsible tourism in the valley. He is passionate about eco-tourism and is planning to organize a series of drives and events to develop a sense of responsible tourism among tourists and stakeholders.

When asked about his vision for responsible tourism in Kashmir, Sameer said, “Kashmir has immense potential for ecotourism, and we need to ensure that tourism activities are sustainable and responsible. My goal is to promote tourism that benefits both tourists and local communities, while also protecting the environment and culture of the region.”

Sameer’s efforts towards promoting responsible tourism in the valley have been recognized on different platforms. He has become an inspiration for many young entrepreneurs in the tourism industry. Speaking about the recognition he has received for his work, Sameer said, “I am grateful for the recognition I have received. It motivates me to continue working towards promoting responsible tourism in the valley. I believe that responsible tourism can bring positive change and sustainable development to the region.”

As an advocate of responsible tourism, Sameer has been working towards developing ecotourism infrastructure in the valley to provide a unique and authentic experience to tourists while promoting conservation and sustainability. The tourism industry in Kashmir has welcomed Sameer’s efforts towards promoting responsible tourism in the valley. His dedication and passion for ecotourism have not only brought him recognition but also contributed to the sustainable development of the region.

Sameer Ahmmad Baktoo’s contribution towards promoting responsible tourism in the valley of Kashmir is commendable. His efforts to create awareness about sustainable tourism practices and develop ecotourism infrastructure have not only benefited the local communities but also contributed to the conservation of nature and culture. Sameer’s vision for responsible tourism in Kashmir is inspiring, and his work should be celebrated and emulated.