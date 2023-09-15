Srinagar Police arrest scribe for ‘extortion & intimidation’

The Srinagar Police, on Friday, arrested a Kashmir-based mediaperson Majid Hyderi on charges of extortion and intimidation.

Announcing Majid’s arrest, the police wrote on X: “FIR No 88/2023 U/S 120-B, 177,386,500 of IPC registered in Sadder PS on basis of order issued by Hon’ble court of JMIC Srinagar. One Majid Hyderi S/o Jahangir Hyderi R/o Peerbagh arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc.”

Condemning his arrest, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X; “Majid Hyderi’s arrest late last night has exposed the nexus between conmen & certain intelligence agencies. He was dragged from his home like a wanted terrorist without following any legalities. His mother & sister pleaded to see a warrant but this too was denied. This is how journalists who expose scams are accused of intimidation & defamation.”

Reacting to Mehbooba’s comments, the Srinagar Police wrote on X; “It is clarified that all legal procedures of formal arrest as mandated by law were fully followed. Family was clearly informed about the order of Hon’ble court regarding this. It is requested to kindly not fall prey to misinformation campaigns by vested interests.”