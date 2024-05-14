Srinagar LS seat polling percentage comes to 37.99%

Giving the final polling percentage for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, chief electoral officer Pandurang K Pole said on Tuesday that final polling percentage for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat 37.99 percent of votes were cast, which was the highest after the 1996 election when 40.94 per cent votes were polled.

The tentative voting percentage given out on Monday after the polling was 36.58 per cent.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat comprises Srinagar and Ganderbal districts and parts of Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian.

Assembly segment-wise highest poll percentage was recorded in Kangan with 58.80 per cent while Habbakadal in downtown Srinagar registered lowest polling of 14.05 per cent.

Segment-wise voter turnout in the parliamentary constituency was Kangan 58.80 per cent, Ganderbal 49.48 per cent, Hazratbal 28.28 per cent, Khanyar 24.24 per cent, Habbakadal 14.05 per cent, Lal Chowk 27.33 per cent, Channapora 22.97 per cent, Zadibal 29.41 per cent, Eidgah 26.81 per cent, Central Shalteng 26.43 per cent, Khansahib 50.35 per cent, Charar-e-Sharif 56.00 per cent , Chadoora 49.10 per cent , Pampore 38.01 per cent , Tral 40.29 per cent, Pulwama 43.39 per cent, Rajpora 45.79 per cent and Shopian 47.88 per cent.

The percentage of polling in the specially set up election booths for the Kashmiri migrants in Udhampur, Jammu and New Delhi was 39.09 per cent, besides receiving 2,832 postal votes — absentee, vote facilitation centre(VFC) and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBMS) till date.

There were 17,140 Kashmiri migrants electors in the Srinagar constituency who opted for voting at 26 special polling stations established at Jammu (21), Udhampur (01) and Delhi (04). At these 26 special polling stations, there was voter turnout of 39.09 per cent. A total of 6,700 migrant voters exercised their voting right, out of which, 213 voted at Delhi, 160 at Udhampur and 6,327 exercised their voting right at Jammu. It is also for the first time that the migrant community has turned for vote in such large numbers, Pole said.

“The corresponding voting percentage for the last Lok Sabha election in 2019 was 14.43 per cent. This time, there was no boycott and no polling station recorded zero per cent or nil voting which speaks of people’s firm trust in the democratic system as imperative for their overall welfare”, maintained Chief Election Officer Pole while presenting details of yesterday’s polling in the fourth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The CEO attributed the great success behind this hugely increased polling percentage to improved security and law and order environment in last 4 to 5 years, mobilisation by 24 candidates and political parties, election awareness executed by Deputy Commissioners and CEO office through SVEEP activities and more importantly voters’ strong belief that it is the ballot which can lead to sustainable development.

The gross voter turnout recorded in past few elections in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, as given by the CEO, was 14.43 pc in 2019, 25.86 pc in 2014, 25.55 pc in 2009, 18.57 pc in 2004, 11.93 pc in 1999, 30.06 pc in 1998, 40.94 pc in 1996, no election was held in 1991 due to turmoil and in 1989, poll remained uncontested.

The highest ever poll percentage since the eruption of terrorism in Kashmir was recorded in 1996 with 40.94 per cent. But in 1996, the geographical boundary of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency was smaller, consisting of only Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. ”However, now with the addition of districts and increase in size of the constituency we can say it is the highest for Srinagar in today’s size,” added the CEO.