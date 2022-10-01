Squaring off in the friendly contest for President of Congress: Shashi Tharoor

The fight for congress president will just be between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor as the application of former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi was rejected today.

While addressing the press conference today, Madhusudan Mistry said “The forms submitted by the candidates have been scrutinized, Madhusudan Mistry, senior Congress leader and the returning officer for the election of the party president.”

“Of the 20 forms received, four forms have been rejected due to variations in signatures. The Jharkhand candidate’s form has also been rejected due to the repetition of signatures and signatures not matching,” he added.

“Malikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the two candidates. October 8 is the date for the withdrawal of candidacy. The picture will be clear on that day – if no one withdraws, then the voting process will take place,” Mistry added.

Taking to a microblogging site, Shashi Tharoor added, “Delighted to learn that, following scrutiny, Mallikarjun Kharge and I will be squaring off in the friendly contest for President of Congress. May the Party and all our colleagues benefit from this democratic process!”

The results for the party’s chief post will be declared on October 19 after the counting (if required). With the Gandhis not in the running for the top post this time around, the old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years.