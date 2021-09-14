Spurt in daily coronavirus cases in Puducherry

Puducherry saw a spike in daily cases of COVID-19 with 103 fresh infections being reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday, raising the total tally to 1,24,939.

The number of new cases reported in the union territory on Monday was 61.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,697 samples. While the Puducherry region accounted for 52 fresh cases, Karaikal reported 38 followed by Yanam 2 and Mahe 11.

The active cases were 858 of whom 167 patients were in hospitals while the remaining 691 patients were in home isolation.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested so far 17.10 lakh samples and out of the 14.51 lakh were found to be negative.

While 105 patients recovered and were discharged today the overall recoveries in the Union Territory so far stood at 1,22,258.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last twenty-four hours and fatalities remained 1813, the Director said.

The test positivity rate was 1.81 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.85 per cent, respectively.

The Director said 38,193 health care workers and 23,005 front line workers have been inoculated against the pandemic so far.

The Department has vaccinated 5.89 lakh people coming under the category of senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities so far. In all, 8.71 lakh people including those who received the second vaccination have been inoculated.