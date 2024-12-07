SP’s Abu Azmi hints at severing ties with MVA

Cracks appear to be widening within the Opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance as Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi hinted at severing ties over a controversial post by Shiv Sena (UBT) related to the Babri Masjid demolition.

Azmi criticized Uddhav Thackeray’s party, accusing it of returning to its Hindutva agenda despite its alliance with secular parties.

“They (Uddhav Thackeray’s party) said that they have turned secular and joined the alliance with Congress, Sharad Pawar, and the Samajwadi (Party). However, after the recent assembly election defeat, they have come back to their Hindutva agenda. The MVA will not work like this,” Azmi said.

Azmi also expressed frustration over the lack of coordination between the Samajwadi Party and other MVA constituents during the recent Maharashtra assembly elections.

“What we have to do with the MVA? We were not contacted during ticket distribution; there was no coordination whatsoever during elections,” he remarked, adding to his grievances.

The Samajwadi Party MLA further alleged that Uddhav Thackeray instructed his party members to aggressively pursue the Hindutva agenda during an internal meeting held after the MVA’s election defeat. He also pointed out that Shiv Sena (UBT) posted a message on its social media handle on December 6, supporting the Babri Masjid demolition.

Azmi stated that he plans to discuss the matter with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to decide the party’s future course of action regarding the alliance.

However, Azmi aligned with the MVA’s stance on electronic voting machines (EVMs). “I also suggest removing EVM if there is doubt among the people,” he said, reiterating the coalition’s demand for a return to ballot-based voting.