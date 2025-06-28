Sponsorship Scheme to help children in adverse conditions live with dignity

In Jharkhand’s Dumka district, an effort is underway to give children a better chance at life—without taking them away from the families and communities they know. Under the Sponsorship Scheme of Mission Vatsalya, the district administration has started identifying children who are growing up in difficult circumstances and may need financial help to stay at home, stay in school, and stay healthy.

Deputy Commissioner Abhijit Sinha has directed all Block Development Officers to conduct a ground-level survey and ensure that eligible families are informed about the scheme. The core idea, he said, is to support children within their existing family environment, wherever possible, rather than moving them into institutional care.

The scheme provides financial assistance for education, nutrition, healthcare, and other basic needs. It is meant for children living with single mothers who are widowed, divorced, or abandoned, and for those whose parents are chronically ill or disabled. Orphaned children living with extended family members also fall under the scheme, as do children identified under the Juvenile Justice Act as requiring care and protection. These include homeless children, survivors of child labour, child marriage, trafficking, or abuse, and those affected by HIV/AIDS or disability. Beneficiaries covered under the PM Cares for Children initiative are also eligible.

Field officers have already begun verifying applications in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit and Child Welfare Committees. Awareness campaigns are being carried out through schools, gram sabhas, and Anganwadi centres to ensure families understand the eligibility and application process.

In addition to government funding, the district is also promoting private sponsorships. Individuals, NGOs, and local organisations have been encouraged to support children in their own communities. The administration believes that expanding private participation will strengthen the scheme’s reach and sustainability.

“The goal is not just to release aid but to prevent the breakdown of families due to poverty or crisis,” said Deputy Commissioner Sinha. “If family is willing to care for the child but lacks means, then it is our responsibility to support that arrangement.”

Officials say that by keeping children in familiar environments, the scheme helps avoid the emotional disruption that often accompanies institutional placement. The district plans to review implementation progress regularly at the block level, with feedback from field staff feeding into decision-making.

In a district where many children face the risk of being pushed to the margins due to economic or social hardship, the Sponsorship Scheme offers a way to hold families together—quietly, but meaningfully.