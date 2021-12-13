SPO of BJP activist flees with two AK-47 rifles, two terrorists killed

An alert has been sounded in Kashmir after a special police officer (SPO) of a BJP activist in Kupwara fled with two AK-47 rifles.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the deserter cop.

Police said that the SPO fled with the weapons last night.

The SPO Saqib Ahmad Tantrey was attached with BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar who had lost the recent local body election.

In another incident, two terrorists were killed in the Rangret area of Srinagar on Monday in an encounter with security forces.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani woman intruder was shot dead by BSF at the international border in Jammu.

Giving details of the incident, a BSF officer said that alert BSF troops neutralized a lady Pakistani intruder last night.

The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement in the RS Pura area and warned the intruder many times not to cross the IB but the intruder kept running towards border fencing aggressively.

BSF troops fired and neutralized the intruder near the fencing inside IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt.