Spl. guests from various walks of life invited for Independence Day celebrations

Around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by the Prime Minister of India at the Red Fort on 15 August.

As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fisherman, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award winning school teachers, Border Roads Organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar Projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouses to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year.

Two beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN), from the state of Maharashtra, will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort, Delhi on August 15, 2023 as Special Guests. Fifty (50) beneficiaries of the scheme, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort. The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the Government in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

Speaking about the invitation to go to the Red Fort on Independence Day, 54 year old Ashok Sudam Ghule from Dhekalwadi, Baramati in Pune district said, “I never thought I would ever be able to go to the Red Fort in New Delhi. Going there on Independence Day is like a dream come true.” Ghule, who is a beneficiary of PM-KISAN, is a sugar cane farmer cultivating on a 1.5-acre piece of land.

The other beneficiary, Vijay Gotiram Thakare, from Vaishakhare, Murbad, in Thane district is a traditional rice farmer and also grows vegetables. He is a beneficiary of PM-KISAN since 2019. He is grateful that along with his wife, he will now get an opportunity to travel to Delhi as a special guest to witness the Independence Day celebrations.

PM-KISAN, is a central sector scheme that aims at providing financial assistance to all cultivable land holding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria. Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000/- is transferred annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000/- directly into the Aadhaar Seeded bank accounts of the farmers.