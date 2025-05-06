Spike in spy calls in border areas of Rajasthan, Police warn stern action for leaks amid India-Pak strain

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, border areas in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer are witnessing a surge in suspected spy calls. The Police have warned locals of stern action against anyone found leaking sensitive information in exchange for money or under any pressure from Pakistani handlers.

“The frequency of spy calls has increased (due to rising Indo-Pak tensions). All the officials have been alerted. In such a situation, the fake callers introduce themselves as army officers or other officials and try to extract information. But all the officials are vigilant…,” said Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudhir Choudhary.

Notably, four districts of Rajasthan – Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer – share a 1,070-kilometre-long border with Pakistan. Among these, Jaisalmer district shares the longest stretch, with a 464-kilometre border adjoining Pakistan.

With both countries on the brink after the Islamabad-backed terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Pakistani handlers are making fake calls impersonating as officials of the Indian Army or other government departments in a bid to extract information regarding the movement of troops, defence establishments, and military infrastructure.

“They (fake callers) want to know the information regarding defence infrastructure, which is critical, about movements, and also, they want to lure people using a honey trap. They also try to convert people into agents,” he said.

In one such case, the police recently arrested a Pakistani agent who was trying to lure people into leaking sensitive information regarding troop movements and defence establishments in the area.

He further informed that the police, along with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, are inspecting the area and creating awareness among locals living near the defence locations.

“If someone leaks any information for money, they must face severe action. If anyone is doing so out of fear or being blackmailed by the Pakistani side via any relatives, that person needs to inform us… We have our eyes on everyone, all the machinery, and intelligence agencies are active; even civilians provide us information…,” Choudhary added.