Speeding SUV kills 7, injures 6 in Gujarat; PM Modi condoles

On Friday, Speeding SUV ran over the pilgrims leading to the killing of seven people and injuring six people in Gujarat’s Aravali district, police said.

Victims were heading towards the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha when the accident occurred near Krishnapura village. They all were part of a religious padayatra organised by a Sangh from the Panchmahal district.

Addressing reporters, Malpur Police Sub-Inspector RM Desai said that the driver of the Innova car with a Maharashtra registration number ran over the victims at around 7.30 am.

Police registered a case of negligent driving and culpable homicide against the driver who is currently admitted to the Modasa hospital for injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolence on the mishap and added, “I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. I wish the injured a quick recovery. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”