Special DG BSF reviews security scenario on borders amid Pakistan’s attempts to push in terrorists

Amid frequent attempts of Pakistani agencies to push in trained terrorists in J&K, YB Khurania, Special Director General, BSF (Western Command) Chandigarh, on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the Samba Sector of the Jammu division.

He arrived here for a three day visit to review the security scenario at the Jammu International Border (IB). DK Boora, IG, BSF Jammu Frontier, briefed Khurania about the border area domination.

Boora gave a detailed presentation to the SDG at the Frontier Headquarter, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on Jammu IB and LoC. IG Frontier, described the general security scenario of AOR, covering the deployment pattern of BSF Battalions and their robust domination aspects on complete Jammu IB.

SDG BSF later visited the Samba border area where he was briefed and informed about recent threats being faced by the BSF ranging from tunnelling and cross Border smuggling by Pakistani elements. SDG BSF was shown various border domination aspects on the ground.

A special emphasis was given to the drone threats posed by Pakistani drones from across the border into Indian territory. SDG BSF was also shown the all round domination strategy of BSF on IB covering depth area also.

Khurania also addressed the troops on ground and praised them for their effective border duties round the clock.