Special camps to benefit people from in MP govt’s key schemes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has instructed the collectors of all districts of the state to ensure the success of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Abhiyan’ and ‘Jan Kalyan Parv’ starting from December 11.

The programmes are being held to mark the completion of the Mohan Yadav government’s one year in office. Dr Yadav took oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on 13 December 2023.

The chief minister said on Tuesday that the implementation of 45 beneficiary-oriented and target-based schemes of the Central and state governments would be ensured at the field level. Similarly, during the Jankalyan Abhiyan, problems of applicants related to 63 government services related to the general public will also be resolved.

Advertisement

During the camps, the eligible beneficiaries deprived of the benefits of these schemes will be identified and given benefits. For this, camps will be organised in all the gram panchayats and all the wards of the urban bodies of the state. Benefits will be distributed to the selected eligible beneficiaries in the camp itself.

The CM instructed all the collectors to appoint a camp in-charge and support team for the camps to be organised in urban and rural areas. He said the date, place, and time of organising the camps should be decided and publicised so that the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries can be benefited from the schemes.

The chief executive officer of the district panchayat for rural areas and The commissioner of municipal corporation/chief municipal officer for urban areas will be the nodal officers. The action plan for organising the camps will be prepared under the guidance of the Minister in charge of the district and will be implemented as per the roster determined by the Collector.

The 45 beneficiary-oriented schemes to which eligible beneficiaries will be linked under Mukhya Mantri Jankalyan Abhiyan include the Divyang Scholarship, Indira Gandhi National Disabled Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme and others.

During the Jankalyan Abhiyan, problems of applicants related to 63 government services related to the general public will also be resolved.