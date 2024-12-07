Special 100 day campaign starting today with focus on high burden TB districts: PM Modi

Emphasising that India’s fight against tuberculosis just got stronger, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the starting of a special 100 day campaign today with a focus on the high burden TB districts.

He also urged the citizens to read an article written by Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Our fight against TB just got stronger! Powered by a collective spirit to defeat TB, a special 100 day campaign is starting today with a focus on the high burden TB districts.”

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said India is fighting TB in a multi-pronged manner with doubling support to patients, Jan Bhagidari, newer drugs and use of technology and better diagnostic tools.

“Let us all come together and do our bit to eliminate TB,” Modi further said in the post.

Modi highlighted that initiatives like Nikshay Mitras and shorter, effective treatments have significantly reduced TB incidence, improved recovery rates and reinforced India’s global leadership in combating TB.

Responding to a post on X by Union Minister J P Nadda, Modi in another post said, “Union Health Minister Shri @JPNadda elaborates how India’s TB elimination efforts have seen transformative progress with nutritional support through Nikshay Poshan Yojana. Initiatives like Nikshay Mitras and shorter, effective treatments have significantly reduced TB incidence, improved recovery rates and reinforced India’s global leadership in combating TB.”

Responding to a post on X by Union Minister JP Nadda, Modi, in another post on X, said, “Health Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji gives an insightful picture of the steps we are continuously taking to make India TB-free. Do read. @JPNadda.”

Earlier, the Union Health Minister said under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is making remarkable progress in the fight against TB.

“Initiatives like the 100-day campaign in high-burden districts, enhanced nutritional support through Nikshay Poshan Yojana, and faster, cost-effective diagnostic tools are accelerating the country’s efforts. These steps have significantly increased treatment coverage and reduced TB incidence. The emphasis on Jan Bhagidari has united communities, ensuring timely diagnosis

and treatment,” Nadda said in the post on X.

“India’s innovative approach is setting global benchmarks and moving the country closer to a #TBMuktBharat,” the Union Health Minister further said in the post on X.

Meanwhile, Nadda on Saturday officially launched the ambitious 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign in Panchkula, Haryana.

The campaign aims to accelerate the fight against TB by improving case detection, reducing diagnostic delays, and enhancing treatment outcomes, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The campaign will span 347 districts across 33 states and Union Territories. It represents a critical component of India’s strategy to eliminate TB and build a TB-free nation.

India has also significantly reduced the incidence rate of the deadly infectious disease as well as the related deaths.

“The incidence rate of TB in India has shown a 17.7 per cent decline from 237 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 195 per 100,000 population in 2023,” Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, had said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Patel said, “TB deaths have reduced by 21.4 per cent from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023.” TB notification, which has been a concern in India, has also seen improvements in recent years. “Notified TB cases increased from 18.05 lakh in 2020 to 25.52 lakh in 2023,” said the MoS.