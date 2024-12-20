Speaker warns of action if demonstration at any of gates in Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Friday warned the members that there should not be any sort of protests at the ‘dwars’, and said that action will be taken in case of violation.

The House was adjourned Sine Die.

The Speaker said there that there should be no protest at any of the “dwars” of Parliament, adding ”it is not appropriate”. He said Parliament will have to take appropriate action in case of violation.

”Maintaining the dignity of Parliament is collective responsibility,” he pointed out.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die shortly after it began proceedings for the day, a day after massive Parliament scuffle.

For the first time, there was no valedictory speech by the Leader of the House and Leader of Opposition.

The opposition parties have boycotted an invitation by the Lok Sabha Speaker for tea. Following the conclusion of the Parliament session, the Speaker customarily invites all the floor leaders for tea.

Before the House of the People was adjourned sine die, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved a motion that the two bills concerning ‘One Nation, One Election’ be referred to a Joint Committee of the two Houses. The motion, which had names of 27 members from the Lok Sabha, was approved amid din in the House. The committee will have 12 members from the Rajya Sabha.

The last day of Parliament’s Winter Session saw protests from both INDIA Bloc and NDA MPs.

BJP lawmakers were protesting inside the Parliament Complex at Gandhi’s statue demanding action against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for allegedly assaulting BJP MPs.

The Opposition MPs have taken out a protest rally from Vijay Chowk to Parliament, demanding an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah and his resignation as well for his remarks on B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.