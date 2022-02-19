Speaker Om Birla stresses on high quality education for social, economic and political justice

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday speaking at the annual function of Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology termed students as ‘future leaders of the nation’ who will build the bright future of the country. He also stresses on high-quality education for students.

“The responsibility for fulfilling the vision of development of our founding fathers rests on the shoulders of the youth,” Speaker Om Birla said adding, “Maharaja Agrasen is known for sacrifice, compassion, non-violence, peace, and equality. Maharaja Agrasen’s life was his message.”

The Speaker also underlined the importance of high-quality education. He said the goal of social, economic, and political justice in the society can be achieved only when the young generation gets high-quality education and ‘when our youth is dedicated and determined towards nation building.’ He said it is necessary for the entire nation to stand united and committed to removing social ills like poverty, illiteracy, and backwardness within the country.

Highlighting the rapid rise in the number of start-ups in the country, Om Birla said, “India is in the leading position in the world in terms of unicorn start-ups.’ He called upon the youth to play a ‘purposive role’ and expressed the hope that their energy and ideas would give a new direction to society.

On the issue of global problems like pandemics, climate change, healthcare, etc. being faced by human society, the Speaker said ‘the solution to these challenges is necessary for the common future of humanity.’ He stressed that it was the responsibility of the youth to come up with solutions to these problems and use innovation and information technology towards this end.

Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta said that the education system should be such that ‘along with professional skills, it must build students’ character. ‘Such students will then become an important part of nation-building,’ he said.

The founder president of the institute and the Chancellor of Maharaja Agrasen University Nand Kishore Garg, said, ‘along with producing the best professionals in various fields, it also produces empowered citizens who give paramount importance to the nation and continuously strive for strengthening nation and society.’

The Speaker also gave away laptops to 100 meritorious students on the occasion. The outstanding students were awarded cash prizes of Rs 51000, 31000, 11000, and 5100 respectively.