Space not merely destination but declaration of curiosity, courage: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asserted that space is not merely a destination, but a declaration of curiosity, courage, and collective progress.

Modi, who was addressing the Global Conference on Space Exploration (GLEX) 2025 via videoconferencing, highlighted India’s remarkable space journey at the GLEX 2025 and emphasized that India’s space achievements reflect this spirit, from launching a small rocket in 1963 to becoming the first nation to land near the Moon’s South Pole.

“Indian rockets carry more than payloads—they carry the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians”, he remarked, stating that India’s space advancements are significant scientific milestones and proof that the human spirit can defy gravity.

Welcoming the distinguished delegates, scientists, and astronauts, Mr Modi recalled India’s historic achievement of reaching Mars on its first attempt in 2014.

He highlighted that Chandrayaan-1 helped discover water on the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 provided the highest-resolution images of the lunar surface, and Chandrayaan-3 furthered understanding of the Moon’s South Pole.

“India developed cryogenic engines in record time, launched 100 satellites in a single mission, and successfully deployed over 400 satellites for 34 nations using Indian launch vehicles”, he pointed out, underlining India’s latest accomplishment—docking two satellites in space this year—calling it a major step forward in space exploration.

Reasserting that India’s space journey is not about competing with others but about reaching greater heights together, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s commitment to regional cooperation, recalling the successful launch of a satellite for South Asian nations.

He announced that the G20 Satellite Mission, introduced during India’s Presidency, would be a significant contribution to the Global South.

“India’s first human spaceflight mission, ‘Gaganyaan,’ reflects the nation’s growing aspirations in space technology,” he said, also revealing that, in the coming weeks, an Indian astronaut would travel to space as part of a joint ISRO-NASA mission to the International Space Station.

He further outlined India’s long-term vision, stating that by 2035, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station would facilitate ground-breaking research and international collaboration.

Declaring that by 2040, an Indian astronaut would leave footprints on the Moon and added that Mars and Venus remain key targets in India’s future space ambitions, the Prime Minister emphasized that for India, space is not just about exploration but also empowerment.

Citing the role of satellites in ensuring the welfare of every Indian, the Prime Minister cited its contributions to fishermen alerts, the GatiShakti platform, railway safety, and weather forecasting.

He pointed out that India now has over 250 space startups, contributing to advancements in satellite technology, propulsion systems, imaging, and other pioneering fields. “Many of India’s space missions are being led by women scientists,” he acknowledged with pride.

He said that India’s space journey is not just about its own growth but about enriching global knowledge, addressing shared challenges, and inspiring future generations.

Emphasizing India’s commitment to collaboration, Mr Modi stated that the nation stands for dreaming together, building together, and reaching for the stars together.