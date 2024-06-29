SP to launch PDA tree plantation program from July 1

Samajwadi Party , principle opposition in Uttar Pradesh,on Saturday announced to hold week long statewide ‘PDA Tree’ plantation program from July 1.

This program will be organized in every village of the state to commemorate the birthday of Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. This statewide program will run for a week till July 7 .

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said here that all the leaders and workers of Samajwadi Party will together plant PDA trees in every village of the state.

“Banyan, Peepal and Neem trees will be planted as PDA trees, which, along with protection of the environment, will give the lifeblood of social equality every day as a symbol of social justice,” he said.

He said at present, to remove the various types of pollution spread everywhere, what is needed is trees, not branches. When the roots of the plant touch the ground, branches, leaves, flowers and fruits all grow automatically. Those branches are unnatural whose roots are not known, nor who is getting their fruits. That is why there is a need for trees connected to the ground, not man-made branches.

This environmental, social movement of PDA tree plantation will be started by SP from the villages of UP and efforts will be made to make it a nationwide movement in the coming stages, Chaudhary said.