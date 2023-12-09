SP-RLD wants respectful seat sharing formula in INDIA alliance

Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, main constituent of INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh, have announced to fully support the opposition group but want a respectful share in seats.

SP president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav told reporters here on Saturday that the Samajwadi Party’s aim has been to fight the BJP. Whenever we’ve formed an alliance with any party; we’ve come together with respect.

On the other hand, Rashtriya Lok Dal( RLD) President Jayant Choudhary on Saturday said that they will remain with the INDIA alliance. He said that SP President Akhilesh Yadav has a big role and will play a big role in the future too.

“There is no flaw in the coordination between SP and RLD and we are with SP. Whatever Akhilesh Yadav said about the Congress is absolutely right. The Congress should show a big heart, wherever the party is strong it should support the other party,” Choudhury said.

The RLD president was in Lucknow to participate in the party’s state working committee meeting.

He said that it has not been decided yet how many seats RLD will contest. The seat sharing formula in the INDIA alliance has not been decided yet. Our effort is to finalize this formula soon.

While giving advice to the parties included in the INDIA alliance, he said that we had the right on many seats in Rajasthan but we got one and we won it. Everyone will have to cooperate with each other and rise above petty issues.

Choudhury said the RLD had a big role in the unity of opposition parties and will continue to do so.

The RLD announced that the party will hold a protest in Lucknow from December 26, if sugarcane price is not announced by December 23, the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Choudhury Charan Singh.

Meanwhile, Yadav honoured 12 rat hole miners who rescued the labourers trapped in the Uttarkashi Tunnel. He said that these people have saved the labourers by risking their lives and we respect them.

Yadav handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each to rat miners Ankur Kumar, Monu Kumar, Naseem, Mohd Irshad, Vakil Hasan, Zahoor Hasan, Firoz Qureshi, Mohd Rasheed, Nasruddin, Irshad, Jatin Kashyap, Saurabh Kashyap, Munna and Devendra.