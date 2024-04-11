INDIA alliance is a group of corrupt people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that finally after 500 years, the festival of ‘Ram Navami’ on April 17 would be the one when Lord Ram Lalla would celebrate his birthday inside his own house, and not in a makeshift tent.

Amit Shah described the opposition’s INDIA alliance as a group of corrupt people and averred that anyone involved in corruption and theft would go to jail.

Addressing poll rallies at Mandla and Katni in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Shah mocked the Congress saying it could never come to power even in its dreams.

Raising slogans of “Jai Jai Shree Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” Amit Shah told a huge crowd at tribal dominated Mandla to ensure Narendra Modi is made the PM for a third time and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste wins from the seat, as the BJP secures victory on all 29 Lok Sabha seats of MP.

Wearing a tribal headgear, Amit Shah offered reverence to river Narmada, tribal king Lord Birsa Munda, Rani Durgavati, Rani Avanti Bai and other tribal leaders of the region.

He alleged that the INDIA Alliance was ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’ and all leaders in it only wanted to work for the betterment of their families.

“Narendra Modi’s only aim is welfare of each person from dalit, tribal, poor and backward sections of the society,” Shah stated. He claimed the Modi government has brought 25 crore poor above the poverty line in 10 years of its rule.

Speaking about MP, Shah said 95 lakh farmers were provided the benefit of ‘kisan samman nidhi’ and 75 lakh women were provided tap water in their households.

He said the Modi government is providing full health coverage up to Rs five lakh to four crore poor under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme. He said 80 lakh toilets had been constructed in the houses of the poor.

He said 88 lakh women had been provided gas connection and 42 lakh poor were given pucca houses too. He said the Modi government was providing five kilo ration free to about 80 crore poor of the country each month.

“The Congress ruled the country for 55 years but did nothing for the welfare of the tribals and backwards,” Shah charged. “The Congress never made a tribal the President of India but Narendra Modi did,” he asserted.

“Narendra Modi wants progress for the country, but the INDI Alliance leaders want progress of only their families,” he charged. “Mamta Banerjee wants her nephew to become the CM, Sharad Pawar wants his daughter to become the CM, Stalin wants his son to become CM, Sonia ji wants Rahul ji to become the PM,” Shah noted.

He said such leaders could never think about the good of the poor and the masses. “The only one who cares about the poor, tribals, backwards, women, youth and the downtrodden is Narendra Modi,” he asserted.

He said the Modi government gave Rs one lakh crore by setting up the ‘district mineral fund’ for the welfare of tribal districts and areas, but the Congress thinks of it as the ‘dynasty management fund’.

Shah said Modi’s guarantee is that India would become the third strongest economy in the world if he is made the PM for a third time.

The Home minister said the BJP government has fulfilled all its promises till now, including the Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Mahakal corridor, abolishing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and all others. He said within five years the entire process leading up to the consecration of Lord Ram at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was completed.

The Home Minister averred that no one can take Kashmir away from India and it is an intrinsic part of our country.

He also said that naxalism and terrorism had become a bane for the country but PM Modi has freed Madhya Pradesh of naxalism and dealt strictly with terrorists in Kashmir.