SP puts up ‘future PM’ banners on Akhilesh Yadav’s 51st birthday

Samajwadi Party leaders and workers on Monday celebrated the 51st birthday of party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

SP leaders and workers planted trees and cut a cake on Akhilesh’s birthday. They also put up big hoardings and posters outside the SP office in Lucknow to wish their leader.

A poster was put up outside the party office in Lucknow, in which Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been described as the ‘future’ Prime Minister.

Advertisement

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday. Yogi wrote on social media, “I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you get a long life and good health”.

SP has already launched a week-long plantation drive from today when saplings of Neem, Banyan and Peepal will be planted in the entire state to celebrate the birthday of the party president.

On Sunday, on the eve of the birthday of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, havan-puja was performed at the Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Hazratganj, Lucknow for his long life. Prasad was distributed after the worship.

Besides in Prayagraj, 5,100 flags of the party were installed in the parade ground under the leadership of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini’s National President Abhishek Yadav.

This year , Akhilesh Yadav ‘s birthday witnessed major enthusiasm among the workers as in the Lok Sabha elections, SP emerged as the largest party in UP.

Leaving behind the poor performance of 2014 and 2019, the party secured 37 seats in the state. This victory has greatly increased the stature of Akhilesh Yadav in the country’s politics. Now SP is the largest party in the country after the BJP and the Congress.