SP makes several promises to urban voters

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav issued an appeal on Tuesday regarding the civic elections in the state to support his party candidates.

He has promised to set up Samajwadi canteens, grocery stores, provide special equipment to sweepers, open yoga centers in parks, community centers for weddings and other sops if SP wins the civic bodies. He said the party will bring a special night shelter scheme for the destitute.

The SP president appealed to the people to elect social workers with a clean image. The SP has given special focus on health, cleanliness, security and employment in the promises of municipal elections, Yadav said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Describing the BJP government as a failure on the issue of making a smart city, he listed its several shortcomings. He said that the Samajwadi Party has made a resolution that it will develop all the areas with improving cleanliness, drinking water, street lights, education and health while taking care of the environment and expanding greenery.