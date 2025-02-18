SP leaders send their children to English schools but advocate Urdu for others: CM Yogi

On the opening day of the Budget session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of double standards.

He pointed out that SP leaders send their children to English-medium schools and oppose government efforts to improve education for the general public while pushing for Urdu instead. He further alleged that the SP aims to lead the country toward fundamentalism, a move, he insisted, would not be tolerated.

Welcoming the inclusion of local dialects such as Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj, and Bundelkhandi in Assembly proceedings, the Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting these languages, recognising them as sub-languages of Hindi.

“Our government is establishing separate academies for these languages to ensure their growth. They are daughters of Hindi and deserve their rightful respect. This House is not just for scholars; every section of society must have its voice heard,” CM Adityanath stated.

Criticising those opposing Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj, and Bundelkhandi, he said they are, in essence, against Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage. Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party, he asserted that their character has become duplicitous.

Emphasising the richness of Braj Bhasha, Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted that Sant Surdas composed his divine verses in this language while Sant Tulsidas composed the Ramcharitmanas in Awadhi, which became a spiritual guide not only for North India but also for NRIs in times of crisis.

He lashed out at those opposing Bhojpuri, Awadhi, and Braj, stating that such resistance reflects an opposition to India’s cultural heritage and traditions. “It is unfortunate that at a time when these languages are receiving the respect they deserve, some people are protesting against it.”

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, the CM remarked that opposing every good initiative has become the party’s nature. “You oppose every positive step taken in the interest of the state and the country. This attitude will not work.”

He pointed out that when the Assembly Secretariat recognised local languages, the SP opposed even that decision. He added that the public was fully aware of SP’s double standards, and such hypocrisy should be exposed before society.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to preserving and promoting regional languages, the CM announced the establishment of Bhojpuri Academy, Awadhi Academy, and Braj Academy to honour and promote these languages.

“It is our responsibility to preserve our mother tongues and promote them. The opposition’s stand clearly shows they are not just against development but also against our culture,” he remarked.

He further criticised SP’s educational hypocrisy, stating, “These people will educate their children in English-medium schools, but if the government wants to provide the same opportunity to others, they say no—teach them Urdu instead. Their agenda is to make children ‘maulvis’ and push the country towards fundamentalism. This cannot continue.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025-26 Budget session, Chief Minister Adityanath urged the opposition to engage constructively in legislative proceedings, instead of causing House disruptions prompted by the recent electoral setbacks.

Talking to reporters, he emphasised that the Governor’s address and Budget discussion offer a vital platform for all members to voice their views effectively.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s readiness to address any issues raised by the opposition, with facts, hoping that the House would serve as a forum for meaningful debate rather than allegations and disruptive conduct.

He emphasised that responsible conduct from all members would uphold public trust in democracy. Welcoming legislators, he called for a productive and respectful session.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of the proceedings, which commence with the Governor’s address.

He said, “During this session, the state government’s annual budget will be presented and passed, alongside discussions on key legislative matters, public interest, and development issues. The session, scheduled from February 18 to March 5, will feature the Governor’s address on the opening day, followed by deliberations starting tomorrow. The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2025-26 is set to be presented on February 20. ”

CM Adityanath underscored the rarity of such an extended legislative session in Uttar Pradesh’s history and stressed the shared responsibility of the ruling party and the opposition to ensure productive and orderly discussions.

He hoped the House would serve as a meaningful platform for debate, reflecting the unprecedented development achieved under the BJP-led double-engine government over the past approximately eight years. These achievements, he stated, would be evident in the speeches and discussions within the House.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Uttar Pradesh has undergone a remarkable transformation, gaining national and global recognition as a hub of growth and opportunity. He criticised the opposition for attempting to evade discussions on these achievements and disrupting proceedings.

However, he expressed optimism that this Budget session could be productive if the opposition engages in constructive debate. With proceedings running until March 5, he highlighted the opportunity for members to discuss the Governor’s address, budget proposals, and other legislative matters while raising public concerns effectively.