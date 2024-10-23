SP hoarding heralds Akhilesh Yadav’s ascent to power in 2027

Two leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Sant Kabir Nagar Jairam Pandey, chose to go public with their birthday greetings for their beloved leader, Akhilesh Yadav, with a prediction of his ascent to power in 2027.

They put up a hoarding near the party office here on Wednesday with the message, ‘Ruler of Powers’, written on it alongside a giant image of the SP chief. In the text on hoarding, Akhilesh Yadav is described as the leader of the 2027.

It is written on the hoarding that public blessings have showered on Yadav in 2024, it is written on the walls who would be the ruler of 2027.

Advertisement

While officially, Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday falls on June 1, some of his supporters prefer to celebrate it on October 23 as well.

In a post on social media platform X, Jairam Pandey wrote: “Happy birthday to Akhilesh ji, in whose thinking and leadership every community gets equality and respect, whose guidance unites every section of the society, power should be in his hands. May your fame and glory always expand.

However, taking a dig at the hoarding, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “SP’s dreams are like Sheikh Chilli.SP’s dream has been broken in 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024. Dreams do not come true due to the caste-religion equation. Leave aside 2027, SP’s dream will be shattered in the by-elections itself.”