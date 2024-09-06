SP could skip Haryana assembly elections to support INDI alliance

Amid speculations whether the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in Haryana assembly elections or Congress will give it some seats, SP President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday has indicated that his party may not field its candidates for ”unity of the INDI alliance”.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote in a post on social media that, “The unity of ‘INDI ALLIANCE’ is capable of writing new history in Haryana elections. We have said it many times and are repeating it once again and will repeat it in the future also that ‘it is not about seats but victory’. Whichever party of ‘IndiAlliance’ is capable of defeating the ‘negative, communal, divisive politics of BJP’, which is opposed to the development and harmony of Haryana, we will connect the strength of our organization and supporters with it.”

The SP President further said,” It is not about fielding candidates on two-four seats, it is about understanding the pain and suffering of the people and liberating them from the manipulative and corrupt politics of the BJP, as well as about the true development of Haryana and the welfare of the people. In the last 10 years, the BJP has pushed Haryana’s development back by 20 years.”

He wrote,” We believe that for us or any party in the India Alliance, this is not the time to explore our political prospects but for renunciation and sacrifice. There is no place for selfishness on the altruistic path of public welfare. Crooked and selfish people can never register their names in history. This moment is a historic opportunity to rise above ourselves to defeat the politics of such people. We are ready to make every sacrifice with a big heart for the welfare of Haryana.

”INDI Alliance calls for change in public interest!.”