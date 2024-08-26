SP, BSP leaders attack each other

The leaders of SP and BSP were back to attack each other on Monday. BSP chief Mayawati in a tweet vented out her anger against the Congress and the SP over attack on her in 1995. SP President Akhilesh Yadav replied back with tweets.

Although Akhilesh Yadav did not take the name of any party or leader in his tweet, he gave his answer by talking about PDA.

The SP President said: “The truth is that this gratitude goes to those people who have been showing their active protest by taking to the streets for the last two days to protect their honour and dignity. The root cause of this protest is the public insult by a BJP MLA to a respected former woman Chief Minister from an exploited-deprived society.”.

He further said: “The unity and solidarity of this new consciousness that has come today among the people of the neglected and despised society against the mental-physical-economic-social oppression being carried out by the dominant society for centuries will write the golden egalitarian history of tomorrow.”

Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “This is a good sign that the PDA society has now started understanding the divisive game of the hegemonic rulers.Taking advantage of the compulsion of a few people, these disruptive rulers may hold hands and force some people to say or write anything, but at heart those ‘few helpless people’ are also with us because such helpless people also know that these dominant people can never even think about their welfare. Around 99 per cent people of the society, exploited and deprived for centuries, are now seeing their golden future in the PDA only.”

He said the political powers, which, in order to save their power, have been forcing the oppressed society to sign their self-serving letters, now their bad days have begun.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that “99 per cent awakening has come among the 90 per cent. This awakening that has come in the PDA society, which is fighting for respect by breaking the boundaries of political parties.”

“Those who are yet to join will also not be left in the times to come. Only 100 per cent integration of the 90 per cent population of the society, that is, PDA will be a revolution of social justice.”

“Only this unity, solidarity, and unity will end the injustice that has been going on for hundreds of years. The PDA is the future of the exploited and the deprived. We are one, will remain one. Long live PDA unity!,” he wrote.

Earlier Mayawati had said: “Where were the Congress people in 1995, when the Samajwadi Party attacked me. At that time, there was a Congress government at the Centre, Why did the Congress not fulfill its responsibility?”

Mayawati further said that when Kanshi Ram ji, despite his serious illness, had to leave the hospital at night to meet the Home Minister and the opposition also surrounded the Parliament, then only this Congress government came into action.

Mayawati said that at that time, the entire opposition including the BJP, as a human being, had fulfilled its duty to save me from the criminal elements of the SP. Then why does the Congress keep facing problems from time to time? She also advised his people to remain alert.